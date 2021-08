On July 26, Manning was interviewed on the syndicated Feng Show, where he made the case for rebuilding trust between the United States and China on a policy-by-policy basis.

“The [United States] has put itself in a difficult position with China because many of the issues the [United States] is so strongly advocating for, including Xinjiang and Hong Kong, are domestic Chinese issues and we should be focusing on bigger strategic issues such as the trade relationship and nuclear stability.”

