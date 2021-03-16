On March 16, Robert Manning was quoted in Voice of America about the prospects for nuclear talks between North Korea and the Biden administration and the domestic crisis impacting Kim Jong-Un’s decision-making.

“US President Joe Biden could meet virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping as early as April 22, as Biden hosts the “Global Leaders Climate Summit” in Washington on Earth Day. The event is aimed at gathering world leaders to discuss climate change, which Biden has described as “an essential element of US foreign policy and national security.” On Tuesday, a senior US administration official described the approach as “we’re going to cooperate with China, where we have an interest in doing so.”

More about our expert