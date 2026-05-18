On May 13, Forward Defense Associate Director and Resident Fellow Alyxandra Marine co-authored an article in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, arguing that the United States should pursue trilateral arms-control arrangements with Russia and China. While near-term agreement is unlikely, Marine and her co-author, Matthew Kroenig, contend that negotiations could still advance US strategic interests.
May 18, 2026 • 2:43pm ET
Marine published in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists on trilateral arms control
By Atlantic Council