Arms Control China Russia Security & Defense United States

In the News

May 18, 2026 • 2:43pm ET

Marine published in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists on trilateral arms control

By Atlantic Council

Original Source

On May 13, Forward Defense Associate Director and Resident Fellow Alyxandra Marine co-authored an article in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, arguing that the United States should pursue trilateral arms-control arrangements with Russia and China. While near-term agreement is unlikely, Marine and her co-author, Matthew Kroenig, contend that negotiations could still advance US strategic interests.

Staff

Alyxandra Marine

Associate Director and Resident Fellow

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Crisis Management Defense Policy

Related Experts: Alyxandra Marine

Arms Control China Russia Security & Defense United States