As a young physician trying to understand how I could help improve health care delivery for marginalized patients, I was dismayed by the enormity of the barriers — economic, social, and political — that impede the path toward good health. Having grown up in the politically fragile and economically disadvantaged Kashmir region of India, I was all too familiar with the rhetoric local and global leaders employ to get out of answering difficult questions about helping people with no real power.

Read more about our expert

Related Experts: Junaid Nabi