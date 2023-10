On September 28, IPSI nonresident fellow Parker Novak was quoted in the Guardian. He comments on the strategic implications of a recent joint statement between the PRC and Timor-Leste, explaining that “the People’s Republic of China (PRC) would stand to benefit from increasing its influence in Timor-Leste,” but may hesitate to make large investments in high-risk projects: “While [investing] is geopolitically appetizing for Beijing, there’s a reason investment has yet to materialize.”

