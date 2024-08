On August 13, GCH/IPSI nonresident fellow Parker Novak was quoted in VOA discussing Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s visit to China ahead of the Pacific Islands Forum. Novak noted that Rabuka might use the visit to promote his vision of a “Zone of Peace” in Pacific foreign policy and encourage China to be a friendly power in the region. Novak also discussed the strategic implications of Beijing’s increasing security presence in the Pacific.

