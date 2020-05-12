On May 12, Atlantic Council Senior Fellow Tate Nurkin wrote an article for Defense iQ entitled “Out of the Stone Age: The Future Direction of the U.S. Defence Innovation Ecosystem.” Reviewing recent innovation efforts by the US Department of Defense, Mr. Nurkin argues that the Pentagon has begun to successfully engage new partners and improve its agility in managing investments and technological risk, but further cultural and bureaucratic change is required to leverage emerging technologies and new business models in future military competitions.

[Reform efforts] have revealed enduring inefficiencies, bureaucratic constraints, and, most importantly, cultural challenges pertinent to any military that, like DoD, has one foot planted… in a rapidly closing Stone Age.