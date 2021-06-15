On June 14, Scowcroft Center Senior Advisor Morgan Ortagus published an opinion piece in The Hill, where she argued that American companies looking to be socially responsible should reconsider their reliance on an increasingly authoritarian China and cut all ties with businesses that are involved in the genocide in Xinjiang.

As their power and leverage grows, China’s actions have already proven that they will increasingly demand more deference from businesses that will prove untenable to any executives who believe in the core values of Western democracy.