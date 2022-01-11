On January 11, The National Interest published a piece by Barry Pavel and Jeffrey Cimmino arguing that the United States needs to strengthen and adapt its alliances to navigate the challenge presented by two continental great-power rivals in China and Russia. The piece sketches the contours of a refreshed European-American alliance relationship to tackle the challenges and opportunities of this new era of great-power competition.
There should not be a stark division of labor that features Europe handling European security and defense mostly on its own, while the United States devotes most of its attention to the Indo-Pacific…. The United States and its European allies and partners all retain an interest in deterring and, if necessary, defending against both China’s and Russia’s efforts to undermine the global order.Share this quote