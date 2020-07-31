On July 31, The National Interest published a piece by Barry Pavel in which he considers the strategic implications of closer China-Iran relations and outlines steps for the United States and its allies to take in response to a burgeoning China-Iran partnership.
First and most broadly, the United States should undertake a global strategic review, with all of its allies and partners in the democratic world as well as those that play by the rules, to develop a more effective collective strategy for dealing with China in the post-coronavirus era.