On August 6, War on the Rocks released the latest Net Assessment podcast, in which Christopher Preble and his co-hosts debate Michèle Flournoy’s recent Foreign Affairs article about how to prevent war in Asia by reinforcing deterrence against China.
Thu, Aug 6, 2020
In the News by Atlantic Council
Related Experts: Christopher Preble,
On August 6, War on the Rocks released the latest Net Assessment podcast, in which Christopher Preble and his co-hosts debate Michèle Flournoy’s recent Foreign Affairs article about how to prevent war in Asia by reinforcing deterrence against China.