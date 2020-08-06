Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide
original source

On August 6, War on the Rocks released the latest Net Assessment podcast, in which Christopher Preble and his co-hosts debate Michèle Flournoy’s recent Foreign Affairs article about how to prevent war in Asia by reinforcing deterrence against China.

Christopher Preble

Co-director

Defense Policy Defense Technologies

New American Engagement Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security