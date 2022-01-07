On January 7, Christopher Preble was quoted in a Vox article on the rehabilitation of the careers of those who served in the Trump administration. Preble made the point that many who were involved in the justification for going to war in Iraq were similarly able to secure jobs in Washington after their time in office. “The Bush administration had to work assiduously and I think at times dishonestly to make the case for war, and observing after the fact, I can’t point to anyone who was sanctioned for supporting the war,” said Preble.

