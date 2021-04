On April 15, Christopher Preble joined his co-hosts of War on the Rocks’s Net Assessment podcast to discuss Hal Brands and Charles Edel’s article “A Grand Strategy of Democratic Solidarity.” They discussed whether it is possible, and wise, to construct a grand strategy of democratic solidarity to counter China and Russia. They also explored whether President Joe Biden should host a “summit for democracies,” or if doing so would cause more problems than it would solve.