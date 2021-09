On September 2, Christopher Preble and co-hosts Melanie Marlowe (CSIS) and Zack Cooper (AEI) discussed Daniel Byman’s “The Good Enough Doctrine: Learning to Live with Terrorism” on the War on the Rocks Net Assessment podcast. They debated on whether political leaders can tolerate some level of risk from terrorism in the same way that we tolerate other dangers, from pandemics to severe weather events, or whether they will always resort to maximalist promises to eliminate terrorism permanently.

More about our expert