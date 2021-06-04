On May 27, Christopher Preble and co-hosts discussed President Biden’s “foreign policy for the middle class”, focusing on Charles Kupchan and Peter Trubowitz’s recent article “Why an Internationalist Foreign Policy Needs a Stronger Domestic Foundation.”

They questioned who, exactly, is in the “middle class,” whether certain positions on foreign policy are pro- or anti-middle class, if there is a connection between the domestic programs the administration is pushing and a better foreign policy, and whether it is possible to evaluate whether foreign policy is working for the average American.