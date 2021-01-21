On the January 21 Net Assessment podcast, Christopher Preble joined co-hosts Melanie Marlowe of CSIS and AEI’s Zack Cooper to discuss a recent article by the Heritage Foundation’s Thomas Spoehr entitled “The six blind men, the elephant, and the defense budget: differing views on the US defense budget”.

“How should we assess whether the defense budget is adequate (or excessive) for its purposes? Do we ask our military to fulfill too many purposes? Will the new Congress and administration be willing to make politically unpopular cuts, even if those changes might result in long-term savings and enhanced effectiveness? If being $27 trillion in debt isn’t slowing our spending on either defense or domestic priorities, will anything?”

