On March 4, Christopher Preble and co-hosts Zack Cooper (AEI), and Melanie Marlowe (CSIS) discussed US sanctions programs and how to make them more effective on War on the Rocks Net Assessment podcast. They consider why sanctions have become the go-to answer to so many foreign policy problems, and explore when they should be used, and when are they least effective. They also explore whether the United States has the institutional framework necessary for regular sanctions reviews and offer suggestions for reform.

Christopher Preble

Co-director

Defense Policy Defense Technologies

New American Engagement Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

