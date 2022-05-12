On May 12, Christopher Preble was quoted in a CSIS review of Chinese views of US foreign policy.

“Having not previously read many Chinese scholars’ views of the United States, I anticipated encountering some combination of misinterpretation and half-truth to push the best possible narrative from a Chinese perspective. However, I was more struck by the overall tone among these four authors: a clear sense that China has been routinely wronged, by the United States in particular. In this telling, China has mostly been a victim of others’ transgressions—though no longer a passive one, as several of the articles celebrate the steps that China has taken to go on the offensive. This aggrieved tone is mostly off-putting, but the sense of routinely being wronged by others also has worrisome strategic effects.”

