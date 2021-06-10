Thu, Jun 10, 2021 Representative Suzan DelBene on how to shape technology that promotes our civil rights and liberties GeoTech Cues by the GeoTech Center Digital Policy Technology & Innovation

Representative Suzan DelBene (WA-01) recently spoke about the GeoTech Commission’s May 26 Report launch in a roundtable titled The Commission on the Geopolitical Impacts of New Technology and Data: Report launch | Part 2.

In her remarks, Representative DelBene referenced the Report of the Commission of the Geopolitical Impacts of New Technologies and Data and reinforced its central theme—the notion that technology is becoming “part of the fabric of our world.” She argued that increasing reliance on technology and its rapid development must be kept in check by governments, advocates, and the technology industry. Additionally, she advocated to create policies that ensure technologies are used equitably and promote the civil rights, human rights, and civil liberties of global communities. As such, Representative DelBene introduced legislation to achieve these goals: the Information Transparency and Personal Data Control Act, which aims to “set a strong national privacy standard to protect our most personal information.” To hear more about Congresswoman DelBene’s discussion, watch the video below.

Read the full report