Thu, Jun 10, 2021 Representative Michael T. McCaul on ensuring a future where technology is harnessed for good GeoTech Cues by the GeoTech Center Digital Policy Technology & Innovation

Representative Michael T. McCaul (TX-10) recently wrote a letter addressed to the GeoTech Commission to commemorate the launch of the landmark Report of the Commission of the Geopolitical Impacts of New Technologies and Data.

In the letter, Representative McCaul highlighted the Report’s May 26 launch as an “important step towards ensuring a future where technology is harnessed for good.” Citing the many recent cyberattacks from international adversaries, Representative McCaul advocated that cybersecurity be treated as a national security priority. His proposed Cyber Diplomacy Act promises to “work with our allies to create safe cyberspace and set the standard for normal, productive cyber behavior,” as well as establish the “US International Cyberspace Policy” and an “ambassador-at-large for cyber issues to promote a free internet.” Additionally, Representative McCaul thanked the Commission for referencing and supporting his CHIPS for America Act, which aims to increase the domestic production of semiconductor chips. This strategy would reduce the United States’ reliance on foreign supply chains and help it remain remain competitive in AI, quantum computing, and other cutting edge technology research. To read Representative McCaul’s letter, click on the attachment below.

