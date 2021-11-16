In an interview with BBC World News on November 16, 2021, Dexter Tiff Roberts commented on the potential agenda and discussions for the Xi-Biden virtual meeting. Roberts stated that he did not expect to see “substantive agreements” between the two countries, highlighting that President Biden was likely to raise the issue of human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, as well as discussing Taiwan, which China regards as its own territory. However, he argued that the issues of climate change and global health had a high likelihood of promoting compromises from both sides. Roberts emphasized that he hoped that this meeting would “restart the relationship between two leaders” and would be followed by lower-level meetings between US and PRC government officials to fortify its outcome.

