On November 16, Dexter Tiff Roberts was featured in DW News on the overall outcome and regional aspects of the US-China virtual meeting. Roberts argued that the meeting was unlikely to bring “anything of real substance”, referring to the meeting as a place to “[reestablish] the conversation and relationship between Biden and Xi.” He concluded that “the challenges and disagreements in the relationship whether trade, Taiwan, or human rights are so vast that I don’t think either side is going to compromise in a way that the other side would like.”

Read more about the author:

Related Experts: Dexter Tiff Roberts