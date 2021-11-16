On November 16, Dexter Tiff Roberts was featured in TaiwanPlus News on the impact of the US-China virtual meeting on Taiwan’s security. Roberts asserted that both countries were unlikely to agree on the Taiwan issue given Xi’s recent aggressive approach towards Taipei. Roberts stated that although guardrails between the United States and China would limit “the potential for any real conflict happening in the near future,” cross-strait tensions are likely to continue to rise. However, Roberts stated that a serious conflict would not have “an immediate imperative to happen,” and this kind of summit could play a role in alleviating tensions between Washington and Beijing.

