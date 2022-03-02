On February 25, Dexter Tiff Roberts was featured in VOA News on China’s economic investments in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city. Roberts stated that Huawei’s investment in Kyiv’s metro system to construct a 4G wireless system, agreed in 2017, is now in peril due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In addition, continuing Chinese imports such as grains or iron ore from Ukraine will become a “physical challenge” if the war between Russia and Ukraine goes on. He concluded that the prolonged fighting between Russia and Ukraine will likely ruin the economic relationship between Kyiv and Beijing, noting that China has also been a key trade partner for Ukraine.

