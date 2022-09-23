On September 22, IPSI Senior Fellow Dexter Tiff Roberts published, “At stake in the U.S.-China rivalry: The shape of the global political order,” in The Washington Post. This is a book review of three China books: Revolution and Dictatorship: The Violent Origins of Durable Authoritarianism, by Steven Levitsky and Lucan Way; Xi Jinping: The Most Powerful Man in the World, by Stefan Aust and Adrian Geiges; and Surveillance State: Inside China’s Quest to Launch a New Era of Social Control, by Josh Chin and Liza Lin.

Related Experts: Dexter Tiff Roberts