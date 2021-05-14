Nonresident senior fellow Amanda Rothschild argues the United States must address American universities’ financial dependence on China, contending that this reliance harms the middle class in part by keeping tuition costs high.
Support from China allows higher education institutions to keep tuition high and avoid addressing the root causes of inflated costs, such as administrative bloat, which have little to do with learning. Rather than make it easier for universities to continue raising tuition and pricing out American students, the U.S. government should incentivize lowering higher education costs.