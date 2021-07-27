Nonresident senior fellow Amanda Rothschild argues the United States should establish a consulate in Ramallah, Israel, where the Palestinian Authority is headquartered, instead of Jerusalem to avoid appearing as if the US supports a divided Jerusalem.
The United States should respect Israel’s choice of Jerusalem as its capital and not make it the only place on earth where the United States places both its embassy and a permanent mission to a foreign entity in the capital of a sovereign state. That is precisely the kind of damaging and discriminatory treatment of Israel that Democrats and Republicans in Congress have long pledged to avoid and indeed to condemn.