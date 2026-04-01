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April 1, 2026

Saab in War on the Rocks on possible US seizure of Kharg Island

By Atlantic Council

Original Source

On April 1, Bilal Saab, nonresident senior fellow with Forward Defense, published a piece in War on the Rocks assessing the feasibility and strategic risks of a potential US Marine seizure of Iran’s Kharg Island amid the ongoing US-Iran war.

Fellow

Bilal Saab

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Defense Industry Defense Policy

Forward Defense leads the Atlantic Council’s US and global defense programming, developing actionable recommendations for the United States and its allies and partners to compete, innovate, and navigate the rapidly evolving character of warfare. Through its work on US defense policy and force design, the military applications of advanced technology, space security, strategic deterrence, and defense industrial revitalization, it informs the strategies, policies, and capabilities that the United States will need to deter, and, if necessary, prevail in major-power conflict.

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Conflict Iran Middle East Security & Defense