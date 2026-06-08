Saab published in the Financial Times on Gulf support for Ukraine

On June 4, Forward Defense non-resident senior fellow Bilal Saab published an article in the Financial Times, discussing the benefit of a counter-drone defense partnership between the Gulf states and Ukraine. He argues this partnership would benefit Gulf states by integrating advanced Ukrainian drone defense technology into existing systems and provide Ukraine with much-needed capital.
Forward Defense leads the Atlantic Council’s US and global defense programming, developing actionable recommendations for the United States and its allies and partners to compete, innovate, and navigate the rapidly evolving character of warfare. Through its work on US defense policy and force design, the military applications of advanced technology, space security, strategic deterrence, and defense industrial revitalization, it informs the strategies, policies, and capabilities that the United States will need to deter, and, if necessary, prevail in major-power conflict.