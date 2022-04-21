On April 21, Laura Resnik Samotin co-authored a Foreign Affairs article with Michael Horowitz and Lauren Khan. They argue that the United States is unprepared for strategic competition over AI development, and lay out a framework to safely and quickly operationalize the technology.

“The United States, then, faces dueling risks from AI. If it moves too slowly, Washington could be overtaken by its competitors, jeopardizing national security. But if it moves too fast, it may compromise on safety and build AI systems that breed deadly accidents. Although the former is a larger risk than the latter, it is critical that the United States take safety concerns seriously. To be effective, AI must be safe and reliable. So how can Washington fund a sort of Goldilocks zone for innovation? It can start by thinking of technological development in terms of three phases: invention, incubation, and implementation. Different speeds are appropriate for each one. There is little harm from moving quickly in the first two phases, and the U.S. military should swiftly develop and experiment with new technologies and operational concepts. But it will need to thoroughly address safety and reliability concerns during implementation.”

