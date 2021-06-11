Fri, Jun 11, 2021 Senator Rob Portman on ensuring the United States continues its tradition as the world leader in innovation GeoTech Cues by the GeoTech Center Digital Policy Technology & Innovation

Senator Rob Portman of Ohio recently composed a letter addressed to the GeoTech Commission to commemorate the May 26 launch of the Report of the Commission of the Geopolitical Impacts of New Technologies and Data .

Senator Portman’s message underscored the Report as a critical step toward “ensuring the United States continues its tradition as the world leader in innovation.” Recalling the United States’ numerous vulnerabilities exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and foreign cyberattacks, Senator Portman agreed with the Commission that a shift in geopolitical strategy is in order. He maintained hope in the future of the United States’ technological leadership through initiatives and proposals like the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and the National AI Initiative. To read Senator Portman’s letter, click on the attachment below.

Read the full report