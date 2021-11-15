On November 15, 2021, the Washington Post published an op-ed by David O. Shullman and Charles Edel, “In the case of conflict with China, check your Cold War analogies.” Shullman and Edel explore the significant national security implications of US-China Cold War analogies and ultimately conclude that, “the CCP’s methods may be different, but its ideological challenge to liberal democracy is ultimately just as potent as that once posed by the Soviet Union.”

