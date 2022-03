On March 18, 2022, Global China Hub senior director David Shullman was quoted in Washington Post’s article, “Biden warns China not to help Russia on Ukraine”.

“This war is a massive disruption at a terrible time for China,” said Shullman. “Beijing doesn’t know how this will end. … They don’t see an opportunity right now — they’re in a bind and trying to find their way through it.”

Related Experts: David O. Shullman