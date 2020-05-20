The email from a prominent Israeli think tank offered some provocative suggestions on U.S. policy towards China. “We must understand that China is at war with the United States,” it declared, citing the covid-19 pandemic as evidence. Its authors recommended that the Trump administration set up a team of “top China experts” such as Stephen K. Bannon and former House speaker Newt Gingrich to confront “Red China” in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

But the five-page analysis that landed in my inbox wasn’t really from an Israeli think tank. It had been sent by Iranian hackers, part of a complex phishing attack targeting my work email account.

It was just the latest in a series of cyberattacks apparently staged by the same group — and it should set off alarm bells among U.S. organizations and individuals. It is critical that we understand the cyberthreat and take the necessary precautions.

