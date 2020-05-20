Home Issues Regions Search Menu
The email from a prominent Israeli think tank offered some provocative suggestions on U.S. policy towards China. “We must understand that China is at war with the United States,” it declared, citing the covid-19 pandemic as evidence. Its authors recommended that the Trump administration set up a team of “top China experts” such as Stephen K. Bannon and former House speaker Newt Gingrich to confront “Red China” in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

But the five-page analysis that landed in my inbox wasn’t really from an Israeli think tank. It had been sent by Iranian hackers, part of a complex phishing attack targeting my work email account.

It was just the latest in a series of cyberattacks apparently staged by the same group — and it should set off alarm bells among U.S. organizations and individuals. It is critical that we understand the cyberthreat and take the necessary precautions.

read the full piece in the washington post

Read about our expert:

dagres holly

Holly Dagres

Nonresident Fellow

Civil Society Defense Policy

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs