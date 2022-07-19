US Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Mark Warner (D-VA) spoke with Kevin Cirilli in an exclusive, wide-ranging interview about tech diplomacy. Cirilli is a visiting media fellow in the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub as well as the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue as part of the Global Tech Security Commission. Cirilli is a veteran broadcast journalist and on-air media host and currently an on-air contributor to Yahoo! Finance, where his interview was published.
“Will we get it done? Yes. We need to get it done and get it to the president’s desk before August comes because if not, a lot of these decisions by American and other companies — they’re going to build elsewhere.”