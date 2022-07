On July 5, 2022, Global China Hub fellow Emily Weinstein was quoted in Hellenic Shipping News article titled, “Sanctions put globalization under strain”.

Looking at US sanctions against Huawei, Weinstein says, “We have to rethink what national security means. We have to figure out what we are doing with them. What we’re seeing now with some of the issues, with inflation, with the energy sector and other things, we’re seeing those secondary side effects and elements.”

