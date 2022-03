On March 2, 2022, Emily Weinstein was quoted in Wall Street Journal’s article, “Export controls against Russia add to uncertainty for business”.

Weinstein said the new export controls put the onus on exporters to identify military end users. “’This could be a significant obstacle,’ she said, noting that figuring out who a military end user is in countries like Russia, or China for that matter, can be time-consuming and often requires language skills.”

