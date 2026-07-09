Wieslander in Swedish media during Ankara Summit

Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, featured extensively in Swedish television and radio during the NATO Summit in Ankara on July 7 and July 8.

Ahead of the Summit, Wieslander spoke to TV4 Nyhetsmorgon, where she emphasized the great importance of the meeting, marked by a “high level of nervousness due to the tense situation across the Atlantic”. She noted that the delivery of the commitments made by Canada and European allies at The Hague would be a key focus. “Extensive preparations have been made to present figures demonstrating to the United States that Europe is increasing its defense spending”, Wieslander said, while also expressing hope that the meeting would be brief and avoid any major “trauma.”

Speaking to Aktuellt after the summit concluded, Wieslander assessed that the meeting had gone largely as hoped. Among other things, she also noted that Europe and Canada are stepping up in terms of the defense industrial investments announced at the Summit, while the United States has taken more of a back seat. According to Wieslander, “this will ultimately benefit Europe” and is, fundamentally, a positive development.

At the same time, she emphasized that the “tensions which have plagued Nato throughout the year…still remain”.

Wieslander also commented on Mark Rutte’s controversial approach to Trump, arguing that despite reactions from some allies, he has proven successful in keeping the Alliance together through his two summits and the Greenland crisis in between.

In addition to TV4 and Aktuellt, Wieslander appeared on Ekot and Studio ett on Swedish Radio. Find out more by watching Wieslander via the buttons below. Everything is available in Swedish only.

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