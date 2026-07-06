A stronger Europe in NATO—the way forward

Go to the Royal Swedish Academy of War Sciences to read the full report by the Atlantic Council’s Northern Europe Office in collaboration with the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs

The transatlantic environment is changing rapidly. The question is no longer whether Europe needs to take on greater responsibility in NATO, but how this can be done without weakening NATO’s deterrence and defense capabilities or its political cohesion. The transition is urgent. Europe has a limited time to step up while the US still has a substantial military presence in Europe and Russia is preoccupied with the war in Ukraine. Europe must prepare for a situation where American support may be delayed, more limited, and less predictable.

A stronger Europe in NATO therefore requires war-ready units, higher readiness, better mobilization capabilities, integrated multinational formations, stronger command structures and a clearer defense industrial base.

On April 21, 2026, the Atlantic Council’s Northern Europe Office and Sweden’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs jointly hosted a workshop at the Government Offices in Stockholm focusing on a stronger Europe in NATO and the way forward. The workshop was aimed at officials at the Government Offices, members of parliament, and Swedish experts, while the speakers were invited international experts. The aim was to analyze what a stronger Europe in NATO means in practice, how European allies can take greater responsibility without weakening the cohesion of the Alliance, and what role Sweden can play in a more Europe-oriented NATO. The discussion, held under the Chatham House rule, focused on three key areas:

Strategic shift of responsibility in NATO

European responsibility in practice

Political cohesion, the role of the United States and Sweden’s contribution

The full report describes the main features of the discussions in these three areas.

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Further reading

Related Experts: Anna Wieslander

Image: A NATO flag flies outside Helsingborg City Hall in Helsingborg, Sweden, on May 21, 2026, during the Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs taking place on May 21-22. (Photo by Kristian Tuxen Ladegaard Berg/NurPhoto)