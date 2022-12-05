Andy Hove

Managing Director

Horisonter Group

Andy Hove is the Managing Director of Horisonter Group, a consulting and advisory practice for governments and industry focused on the global defense and security matters. Andy is a highly experienced chief executive with a proven track record of generating superior business performance and he has demonstrated success in vision setting, strategy definition and implementation, team building, customer relationship development, shareholder, and stakeholder communication, change management, technology innovation, new product development, and manufacturing excellence.

Andy has over 35 years of experience in defense and security and brings a unique perspective of having used and built military equipment. He is a former army officer who served in a wide range of operational, command and staff assignments. His industry positions include Chief Executive and Senior Executive roles with AM General, HDT Global, Oshkosh Defense, BAE Systems, United Defense, and FNSS Defense Systems. He has an extensive background in mergers, acquisitions, turn arounds and consolidations with companies held by private equity, family offices and the public market. His international experience includes working assignments in Germany, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey along with market expansion, business capture and business execution in the U.S. and around the globe.

Andy holds a bachelor’s degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University, a master’s degree in national security affairs from the Naval Postgraduate School and a master’s degree in business management from the University of Michigan. Andy in a board member of the Association of the United States Army, the Atlantic Council and a board member emeritus of the National Defense Industrial Association.