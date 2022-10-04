Archish Mittal

SC Johnson School, Cornell University

Archish is a MBA candidate at the SC Johnson School, Cornell University and a Board Member of Financepeer, one of the fastest growing Edu-Fintech company in India currently disbursing over $150 million loans annualy across 15,000 institutions. Prior to joining FinancePeer, he spent 4 years as the Co-founder and Executive Director of R Ventures Foundation, an impact organization focused on supporting refugees in Europe to become entrepreneurs through seed-funding and business incubator programs. Archish worked at McLarty Associates in Washington D.C. and International Solar Alliance in New Delhi while getting his master’s at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy (20119-2022). Archish has also worked with East-West Institute, The Scowcroft Group, Walt Disney, and MIT Jameel World Education Lab. Archish serves as an advisor to InsiderPR, and Halp Co, advising both the organizations on their India strategy. Archish holds a BSc Hon in Investment & Financial Management from City, University of London. He is also a part of Young Leader’s Circle at Milken Institute.