Barbara Helen Anderson

Director, Strategy and Performance Management

Herren Associates

Barbara Anderson, the Director of Strategy and Performance Management at Herren Associates, is a proven leader with 30 years of organizational and management consulting experience for government and not-for-profit clients. She delivers strategy to senior leaders who manage complex, changing environments with diverse stakeholder requirements. She is experienced in facilitating cross-organization engagement with joint governance to produce shared outcomes. Areas of expertise: strategic planning, change management, organizational assessment, organizational design and governance, facilitation, and process improvement. She has served client in a variety of areas including defense, health, and education. Recognition includes the Internal Revenue Service Commissioner’s Award. She holds an MS from American University in Human Resource/Organizational Development.