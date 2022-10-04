Christopher Griner

Partner

Stroock & Stroock & Lavan

As Chair of Stroock’s National Security/CFIUS/Compliance Practice Group, Chris Griner helps foreign and domestic companies negotiate the maze of government regulations involved in acquiring or investing in companies considered U.S. national security assets. He is widely recognized as a leader in the field of national security/CFIUS and played a key role in the development of the Foreign Ownership, Control or Influence (“FOCI”) mitigation arrangements used by the U.S. government today.

Foreign and domestic companies across diverse industries turn to Chris for advice on all phases of the CFIUS process, from assessing potential areas of national security concern to preparing filings and working with the government to achieve favorable outcomes. He has handled transactions worth millions to multiple billions of dollars involving CFIUS or other national security obstacles and is renowned for structuring mitigation arrangements to obtain successful results.

Chris has been awarded many accolades, including the highest ranking by Chambers Global and as a Washingtonian “Star of the Bar.” He has been invited by the U.S., British and Italian governments to address CFIUS and other regulatory aspects offoreign direct investment in the United States, and has been quoted in prominent publications including The Financial Times, The Washington Post, The Deal, China Legal Review, Reuters and American Law Daily.

Prior to joining Stroock, Chris served as an attorney advisor in the Office of the General Counsel of the Department of Defense and is a Lieutenant Colonel, USAF, Retired. He is a certified pilot and enjoys flying his own plane on the weekends.