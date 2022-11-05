Debbie Cross

President

A.S.A.P Logistics LTD

Debbie Cross is President of ASAP Logistics, Inc.; a full service logistics company providing air, sea, and trucking transport, warehousing and distribution, as well as customs brokerage clearance services. A complete range of door to door services.

Born in Trinidad, W.I., Debbie came to the U.S. and, in 1985, began working as Import Manager for Randy International, Ltd. In 1994, she founded ASAP Logistics which has been a growing enterprise for the past 28 years, servicing a variety of industries such as fashion, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and food service to name a few. ASAP Logistics also provides a wide variety of “Fulfillment” services such as warehousing, item labeling, project management, direct door delivery, and “white glove” service.

A graduate of CUNY, Debbie is a member of trade and business organizations including, Air Forwarders Association, Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, JFK Customs Brokers Association, and Long Island Import Export Association.

Through the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, ASAP Logistics, through their extensive contacts is Asia, was able to provide large quantities of FDA approved Personal Protective Equipment (Gloves, N-95 Masks, Gowns, Face Shields, etc,) which were sorely needed at the time.

Throughout her success, Debbie has never forgotten her humble origins. She regularly supports several Outreach Organizations with donations of food, clothing, and financial support. In times of natural disaster both here and abroad, Debbie has sent container loads of potable water, blankets, and other supplies to be distributed “on the streets” to people in need.

Debbie Cross is living proof that hard work plus good values equals success.