Dylan Ooton

Security Intelligence Specialist

Amazon Web Services

Dylan Ooton is a security intelligence specialist at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he provides geopolitical forecasts and security policy guidance in support of AWS’s global expansion. Dylan’s work at AWS is focused at the intersection of geopolitical intelligence, security engineering, and emerging technologies. He leads strategic intelligence assessments and engineering campaigns in response to geopolitical threats to digital infrastructure and policy initiatives focused on national-security related regulations in emerging markets.

Dylan also has subject matter expertise on global financial sanctions regimes, previously serving as a a senior sanctions compliance specialist at Amazon and as a senior analyst at Kharon, a provider of intelligence and risk data on global security threats to international commerce. Prior to Kharon, Dylan was a research assistant at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, where he evaluated the corporate governance practices of state-owned enterprises in the GCC and as an Arabic translator for The Coca-Cola Company. He holds an MA from The Paris School of Public and International Affairs at SciencesPo and BAs in International Affairs and Arabic from the University of Georgia.