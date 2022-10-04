Francesco Marconi

Andersen in Italy

Francesco Marconi is Partner and coordinator of the International Tax Division at Andersen in Italy. He is also International Contact Partner for Andersen Global in Italy and co-coordinator of the Andersen Global Industry Technology. Francesco has 15 years of progressive experience in providing quality international corporate tax advice to national and international SMEs and corporations.

He is specialized in international tax planning, transfer pricing and internationalization processes. Francesco has also a keen interest in theoretical and practical tools inspired by the concept of Sustainable Innovation and Impact investing. Francesco offers assistance with groups of companies and start-ups and helps multi-national companies in Italy and abroad. He also coordinates services and interacts with US and EMEA headquarters. He is also an expert in tax and VAT issues connected with the e-commerce sector.

His experience includes assistance and support during the procedures for the negotiation of unilateral and multilateral Advance Pricing Agreements (APAs) with Tax Authorities.

Francesco is a lecturer at the Institute of Chartered Accountants and Auditors of Milan. He also is lecturer at the Master on Tax Law of Il Sole 24 Ore Business School.

Francesco teaches training courses organized by NIBI (New International Business Institute) of Promos Italia and he is mentor for Bocconi University Alumni and Young Women Network. He is member of the Topic Healthcare of Bocconi Alumni Community.

He is also a panelist at international events In 2017 Francesco spoke at the Tax Executives Institute (TEI) 67th Midyear Conference in Washington, DC about VAT Developments Around the World Moreover, he discussed the International Perspectives on Resolving VAT Disputes during the Tax Executives Institute (TEI) 72nd Annual Conference in Toronto.

Francesco participated as a speaker in Heroes, Meet in Maratea, the most important Mediterranean festival for innovation and start-ups.