Jeff Fraser

Founder and Managing Partner

Blue Dunes Growth

Jeff Fraser is the Founder and Managing Partner of Blue Dunes Growth, a firm he recently launched to partner with private equity firms on deploying capital into add-on M&A and roll up strategies, with focus on the technology sector. He is the former Head of Corporate Development for Mediaocean, where he worked on behalf of Vista Equity Partners. He previously founded a technology-focused investment bank that was acquired by a boutique investment bank.

Mr. Fraser was the first employee of GTG Capital Partners, a tech-focused private equity fund in Silicon Valley that was seeded by Third Point and SoftBank. Prior to GTG, he worked in private equity at TPG Growth and Kayne Anderson. Mr. Fraser started his career in the strategy group of the 2008 Romney presidential campaign as the sole intern reporting directly to the executive team of the campaign. Additionally, he serves as an Advisor on technology to Concordia, is a member of the Councilor’s Program of the Atlantic Council, and is an angel investor.

Mr. Fraser graduated with a B.S. in Business Economics and Public Policy from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, and also studied at the London School of Economics.