Roy J. Salamé

JPM Managing Director, Retired

JPMorgan

Roy J. Salamé was most recently Managing Director and Head of the Global Investment Opportunities Group (GIO) at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. In this role, Roy managed over 100 investment advisors and credit professionals covering over 1,000 clients from 6 offices globally. GIO provides coverage to some of the firm’s largest and most sophisticated clients and family offices who seek access to tailored, tactical, and strategic cross asset investment ideas, absolute return focused, by facilitating institutional level execution and implementation across liquid and alternative markets through a team based approach.

Prior to his leadership of GIO, Roy was Vice Chairman of Global Commodities, and Managing Director and Global Head of Sales and Structuring for Commodities for a number of years, responsible for senior commodities client relationships and for the origination and management of large strategic deals globally. In this capacity, Roy was a member of the Global Commodities Management team and the Americas Sales and Marketing Executive team.

Prior to joining the firm in 2008, Roy was a Managing Director and Head of Global Natural Resources Sales and Origination at Lehman Brothers. Roy led the build out of the commodities sales and structuring franchise of the firm, hiring a team of professionals responsible for structured and flow risk management solutions for corporates, institutional investors, and sovereign clients.

Roy spent nearly 14 years at Goldman Sachs (1994-2007), where he was most recently a Managing Director and Head of Oil, Metals and Mining and Forest Products in the US and Latin America. Roy spent 7 years in London where he led the effort to build a large commodity based non-conventional banking and finance franchise in the Arabian Gulf. Roy was responsible for the firm’s Metals Sales and Structuring efforts in the Middle East and Africa, pioneering a number of exotic derivatives in both base and precious metals. Roy was also responsible for all Central Banks in Europe, Middle East and Africa on gold reserves management optimization strategies. The last 2 years of his assignment in London, Roy worked extensively with various sovereigns and national oil companies in the Middle East and North Africa on various strategic energy risk management initiatives.

Prior to his career at Goldman Sachs, Roy worked at Citigroup for more than 10 years (1984-1994), where he was VP and Head of Marketing for the Financial Institutions Group for the Middle East Africa Division in New York initially, and subsequently out of Bahrain. Roy was lead marketer to Central Banks, government agencies, commercial and investment banks in 22 countries. During his tenure in Bahrain, Roy significantly expanded Citibank’s structured finance and cross border risk participations with institutional investors in the region and led the effort to launch a separately capitalized Citibank Islamic Bank to compete more effectively in the region.

Roy is Co-Chair of the Advisory Board for the JPMorgan Center for Commodities at University of Colorado, Denver. Roy also serves on the Board of B*CURED, a non-for-profit organization dedicated to funding cutting edge research to cure brain cancer. Roy holds a Baccalaureate in Math and Science from the Lycee Chateaubriand in Rome, Italy; BA in Economics “With Distinction”, and an MBA in ‘Finance and Investment’, both from The George Washington University; Roy lives in New York City with his wife Melissa.