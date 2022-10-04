Samuel E. Moss

International Lawyer

United States Treasury Department

Sam is an International Lawyer at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, specializing in foreign relations law and national security law matters that concern international economics, finance, and cybersecurity. Before joining the Treasury Department, Sam served at the National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service. Sam began his legal career as an associate attorney at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, an international law firm, where Sam advised Fortune 500 companies and leading private equity firms and sophisticated investors on U.S. national security regulations, including foreign investment reviews, economic sanctions, and export controls.

Beyond the Atlantic Council, Sam is the President of the American Constitution Society’s DC Lawyer Chapter and the Membership Chair of Cornell University’s Class of 2012 Alumni Council. Sam is also a member of the American Society of International Law. A proud native of New York, Sam is admitted to legal practice in the District of Columbia and in New York State and before the United States Supreme Court. Sam holds a Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from Georgetown University and a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University. Sam has a certificate of completion from the Cybersecurity Program at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government (Executive Education). In his free time, Sam enjoys hiking, investing, and analyzing geopolitics.