Todd Kantor

Founder and CIO

Encompass Capital Advisors

Todd Kantor is a founder and Managing Member of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC, a SEC registered investment adviser. He has over 21 years of experience in the global energy markets as a portfolio manager, analyst, trader and investment banker. Mr. Kantor is the Portfolio Manager of the Encompass Funds. Mr. Kantor manages an alpha-driven long/short equity strategy focused on bottom-up fundamental research analysis across a variety of global energy sub-sectors which include traditional exploration & production, and oil field services, energy transition, renewables and energy-related cyclical sub-sectors. Encompass Capital launched on February 1, 2012 when Mr. Kantor and his core team spun-out from Citadel LLC’s PioneerPath Capital platform where Mr. Kantor managed an energy focused portfolio from May 2008 to January 2012. With a team of fifteen professionals, Mr. Kantor oversees an eight-person investment team. The Encompass investment process developed by Mr. Kantor is underpinned by rigorous modelling of equities and commodities, coupled with extensive data analysis and communication with management teams globally. Mr. Kantor started his career at JP Morgan in the Global Oil & Gas Investment Banking Group, and subsequently held analyst positions at Solstice Equity Management, a fund within the Bass Brothers Taylor Fund L.P and Touradji Capital, a “Tiger cub”. Mr. Kantor has a B.B.A. degree from the Goizueta Business School at Emory University with a concentration in Finance.